Mobilicity CEO Dave Dobbin Resigns, COO to Replace

In a surprise move, Mobilicity has announced the resignation of its CEO Dave Dobbin. Dobbin leaves the company to pursue other interests while Mobilicity has appointed Stewart Lyons as President.

Launching in Toronto in May 2010, Mobilicity has grown to a 250,000 subscriber base. Still somewhat of a startup, Mobilicity claims its ARPU to be the highest amongst fellow start-ups in the mobile category. Lyons, in his new role, will oversee the upcoming transition from launch to expansion.

“Lyons, who was a founding member of Mobilicity’s management team, has played a significant role in driving Mobilicity’s strategy, customer service orientation and fundraising efforts. Lyons will continue to work closely with the executive management team and John Bitove, who is assuming the role of Executive Chairman, to drive the company forward,” said an official press release from Mobilicity.

Mobilicity, as a company, entered into a heavily competitive market and thus far has seen success. Hoping to offer a different wireless service to customers, it's website states "We’ve come up with a smarter, simpler way for you to use your mobile phone. Where you get to keep your plan for as long as you want. Where the price of that plan is the price you actually pay. Where you’ll never be shocked by a wireless bill again. Guaranteed."