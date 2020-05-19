The Monetary Investment in Running for President

President Obama and Mitt Romney have now, more than ever, been hitting the campaign trails for the Presidential race. But no matter what, on November 6th, the United States populace will submit their vote and elect their President in which the country will be in capable hands through 2016.

The question is: How much money does it take to become President?

In side by side comparison, the business of running for President reveals some interesting figures on the monetary value of the Presidential election. From advertising to constituents to hiring a staff for the campaign trail, a lot of monetary investment is required of Presidential candidates.

See the infographic below to find out who spent more on advertising, which states got the most money thrown at them and what kind of contributions each Presidential candidate received.