Article
Corporate Finance

Motorola announces 2Q2011 financial results

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Motorola Mobility Holdings, Inc. released its second quarter net revenues of $3.3 billion, up 28 percent from 2Q2010. Total cash at the end of 2Q2011 was $3.2 billion, which includes cash, cash equivalents, and cash deposits. Below are some highlights of Motorola’s very profitable quarter:

 

http://mediacenter.motorola.com/templates/MotorolaMobility/images/space.gif Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues of $3.3 billion, up 28 percent from second quarter 2010
  • GAAP net loss of $0.19 per share compared to net earnings of $0.27 per share in second quarter 2010
  • Non-GAAP earnings of $0.09 per share compared to $0.30 loss in second quarter 2010
  • Mobile Devices revenues of $2.4 billion, up 41 percent from second quarter 2010; GAAP operating loss of $85 million; non-GAAP operating loss of $31 million
  • Shipped 11.0 million mobile devices, including 4.4 million smartphones and 440,000 tablets
  • Home revenues of $907 million, up 2 percent from second quarter 2010; GAAP operating earnings of $62 million; non-GAAP operating earnings of $90 million
 

“In the second quarter, Mobile Devices launched several new smartphones in the U.S. and markets around the world. Revenues grew over 40 percent driven largely by Latin America and China where sales more than doubled year over year. Our Home business delivered another strong performance, and we introduced several innovative products and services for next generation multi-screen video solutions,” said Sanjay Jha, chairman and chief executive officer, Motorola Mobility. “With a focus on profitable growth and delivering differentiated LTE smartphones and tablets, we expect to achieve profitability in Mobile Devices in the fourth quarter and for the full year 2011.”

Mobile Devices net revenues in the second quarter were $2.4 billion, up 41 percent compared with the year-ago quarter. The GAAP operating loss was $85 million compared to operating earnings of $87 million in the year-ago quarter. The non-GAAP operating loss was $31 million compared to an operating loss of $109 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company shipped a total of 11.0 million mobile devices, including 4.4 million smartphones and 440,000 Motorola XOOM™ tablets. In the second quarter of 2010, the company shipped 8.3 million mobile devices, including 2.7 million smartphones.

Mobile Devices highlights:

  • Expanded Motorola DROID family at Verizon Wireless with the introduction of DROID X2 and DROID 3 by Motorola both featuring a dual-core 1GHz processor, providing better gaming experiences, web browsing, multi-tasking, and Adobe® Flash® video performance
  • Launched 4 new smartphones in China, including the Motorola XT883 with China Telecom, the newest and most advanced member of the powerful Milestone™ product family, and the XT316, Motorola’s first value priced smartphone for emerging market consumers
  • Announced plans to launch 10 devices in 2011 with Sprint, including Motorola Photon™ 4G, Sprint’s first international smartphone, the ready-for business Motorola XPRT™ smartphone, the Motorola TITANIUM™ smartphone featuring iDEN technology, and Motorola TRIUMPH™, a value priced smartphone for prepaid customers on Virgin Mobile USA
  • Expanded distribution of the ATRIX™ 4G smartphone and Motorola XOOM tablets into Latin America, China, Korea, and Europe
  • Named exclusive U.S. launch marketing partner for mobile devices and tablets by Spotify. Spotify is an award-winning digital music service that gives users on-demand access to one of the world’s largest music libraries
Droid2Q 20112Q2010Motorola Mobility
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI