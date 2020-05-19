Article
Corporate Finance

New era for bitcoin as regulations are introduced in New York

By Tomás H. Lucero
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

A legal framework to regulate the use of bitcoin has been introduced in New York state by Ben Lawsky, head of the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS), who will be stepping down soon to enter private practice.

Going forward, merchants dealing in cybercurrency bitcoin in New York will have to acquire a license—a “bitlicense”—to do it. If the law is successful versions of it are very likely to be enacted across the nation.

The rules were released on Wednesday. The 44-page document of final rules outlines what bitcoin users must do to obtain and keep a “bitlicense” in the Empire State.

Related Story: The rise of Bitcoin

These new rules are a triumph for Lawsky who has been on a mission to regulate cybercurriencies, which have been linked to some important drug cases and other illegal activity.

Quoted in USA Today, Lawsky commented on his efforts to create rules that would be fair to both operators and the bitcoin users he is seeking to protect. “Getting that balance right is hard, but it is key. "We want to promote and support companies that use new, emerging technologies to build better financial companies. We just need to make sure that we put appropriate regulatory guardrails in place,” he said.

Related Story: As Benjamin Lawsky’s tenure ends, who will replace him on Wall Street?

Lawsky’s critics argue that the rules threaten to raise costs and restrict innovations. The cost of an application for a license is $5000. Also, according to USA Today, companies will “need to have a compliance officer, for example, who will be responsible for making sure the firm is in compliance with its bitlicense rules and all other applicable federal and state laws that apply to bitcoin, such as money trasmitter laws and laws to protect against money laundering.”

While the price for entry does seem high, perhaps these regulations are just what bitcoin needs to make further inroads into the mainstream.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter!

Read our latest edition - Business Review USA 

BitcoinBen LawskyNew York Department of Financial Servicesbitlicense
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI