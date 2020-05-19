Article
Corporate Finance

New York Daily News acquired by Tronc

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Tronc, a newspaper publication better known as the parent company of The Chicago Tribune and The Los Angeles Times has announced that it is set acquire New York’s Daily News.

The deal for the tabloid that includes its website and other assets has finally come to fruition having been in the works for some months.

"We think this is a great deal for the paper and for us," said Tronc's CEO Justin Dearborn.

"We expect it to benefit greatly from becoming part of the Tronc ecosystem."

See Also:

Owner Mort Zuckerman previously listed The Daily News for $200mn back in February 2015. However, having failed to compete with Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post in recent years, the company has been sold for just $1.

Tronc has been looking to expand its portfolio under new chairman Michael Ferro, with the move coming less than a month after Tronc’s unsuccessful attempt to purchase the Chicago Sun-Times.

"We have always been interested in the New York market," Dearborn said.

"The Sun-Times deal in no way changed our plans. This transaction came about through a mutual friend of both companies who initiated a conversation that led to this transaction."

However, the deal is somewhat a gamble, as Tronc have assumed the company’s operational and pension liabilities, estimated at around $30mn, in the hope of turning the Daily News around under its portfolio.

New YorkThe Daily NewsTroncMergers and acquisitions
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI