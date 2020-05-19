Northleaf lands US$2.2bn to strengthen global private equity program

Toronto-based independent global private market funds manager Northleaf Capital Partners has announced that it has raised US$2.2bn across its global private equity program

In a company statement on 19 September, Northleaf said it “now manages more than US$11 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments on behalf of institutional investors in Canada, Europe and the United States”.

Stuart Waugh, managing partner of Northleaf, said the company is very pleased with the support from investors old and new, and that the company’s strategy will continue to deliver strong returns.

“Our integrated private equity strategy combines mid-market fund investments with secondary market transactions and direct minority investments and co-investments”.

“This differentiated, global approach has continued to generate long-term returns for our investors while managing risk through diversification and disciplined portfolio construction”.

The company statement highlighted Northleaf’s investment in US-based Encore Textiles as being emblematic of the firm’s “ability to provide customized, one-stop capital structure solutions”.

See more:

Northleaf also announced that its specialist secondaries fund exceeded target to hit $800mn.

The firm is continuing its investment team expansion as well as broadening its global office presence.

Recently, it announced the opening of a New York office, Northleaf’s seventh after Toronto, Montreal, London, Chicago, Melo Park, and Melbourne.