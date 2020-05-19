Article
Corporate Finance

Nutrien announces $340mn agreement to acquire Actagro

By hotmaillogin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Nutrien, the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, has announced plans to acquire environmentally sustainable soil and plant health products and technologies designer and manufacturer, Actagro. The deal will see Nutrien pay US$340mn to purchase 100% of the equity of Actagro.

Headquartered in Loveland, Colorado, Nutrien produces and distributes over 26 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. The Actagro acquisition includes approximately 30 specialty agricultural products, which are produced at the company’s two manufacturing facilities in California and Arkansas. The products are distributed worldwide through through third-party retailers and distributors, as well as own Nutrien’s Retail business.

The acquisition also includes Actagro’s research and development team, as well as a world-class research and development facility located in California which is nearing completion. The facility, once operational, will support the continued development of soil and plant health technologies.

SEE ALSO: 

"The acquisition of Actagro is aligned with Nutrien’s strategy to invest in higher-margin proprietary products that provide strong value for growers. Actagro has a strong track record of developing and manufacturing high-value crop nutrition products and we see a significant opportunity to expand the business by leveraging the global reach of our Retail network and the expansion of Actagro’s strong relationships with domestic and international distributors. Nutrien will continue to use its strong balance sheet and cash flow to prudently allocate capital towards growth opportunities that create value for our customers and our shareholders," commented Chuck Magro, Nutrien's President and CEO.

The deal, which is subject to US regulatory approval, is expected to close in the first half of 2019.

SustainabilityNutrienActagloagriculture
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI