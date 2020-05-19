Obama addresses Occupy Wall Street, financial reform

President Barack Obama urged Congress Thursday morning to act on his jobs plan in order to protect the U.S. from another economic recession. Obama alluded to the economic issues going on in Europe as they could have a real effect on the U.S. economy and he warned that this is not a time for “the usual political deadlock.” Obama also said that any senator who is thinking of voting against the bill would need to explain why he or she would oppose something that would eventually help the country’s families and businesses. “There are too many people hurting right now for us to do nothing,” he said.

Obama also believes that the proposals in jobs bills must take place in order to build a strong foundation for the economy in order for it to last and compete with other countries for employment. He also touched on the need for measures to protect Americans from actions made by those in the financial sector and that banks should not be finding ways to make consumers pay for these reforms, such as creating new hidden fees.

Protestors connected with Occupy Wall Street are giving a voice to the frustration about corporate greed and the corrupt financial system. Demonstrations are starting to move from New York City to other metropolitan areas, including San Francisco, San Diego, New Jersey, Boston, Chicago and beyond. Protestors are looking to create awareness about corporate greed, raise minimum wage, bring outsourced jobs back to the country and improve labor conditions.