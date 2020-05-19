Article
Corporate Finance

Obama addresses Occupy Wall Street, financial reform

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

President Barack Obama urged Congress Thursday morning to act on his jobs plan in order to protect the U.S. from another economic recession. Obama alluded to the economic issues going on in Europe as they could have a real effect on the U.S. economy and he warned that this is not a time for “the usual political deadlock.” Obama also said that any senator who is thinking of voting against the bill would need to explain why he or she would oppose something that would eventually help the country’s families and businesses. “There are too many people hurting right now for us to do nothing,” he said.

Obama also believes that the proposals in jobs bills must take place in order to build a strong foundation for the economy in order for it to last and compete with other countries for employment. He also touched on the need for measures to protect Americans from actions made by those in the financial sector and that banks should not be finding ways to make consumers pay for these reforms, such as creating new hidden fees.

Protestors connected with Occupy Wall Street are giving a voice to the frustration about corporate greed and the corrupt financial system. Demonstrations are starting to move from New York City to other metropolitan areas, including San Francisco, San Diego, New Jersey, Boston, Chicago and beyond. Protestors are looking to create awareness about corporate greed, raise minimum wage, bring outsourced jobs back to the country and improve labor conditions.  

Barack ObamaSan DiegoSan FranciscoOccupy Wall Street
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI