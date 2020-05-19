Article
Corporate Finance

Obama&#039;s $450 billion plan to get America back to work

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

In Thursday night’s speech to Congress, President Barack Obama outlined a $450 billion plan regarding tax cuts, tax credits, infrastructure investments and other measures to urge lawmakers to get Americans back to work. Now Obama is facing Republicans and the uphill battle to get the country back on the straightaway. The president repeatedly mentioned that his plan should be passed “right away” saying that there should be “nothing controversial” about the American Jobs Act.

Obama also said that all of the proposals are paid for with spending cuts and will not be able to offer details until next week. “Everything in here is the kind of proposal that’s been supported by both Democrats and Republicans – including many who sit here tonight," he said. “The purpose of the American Jobs Act is simple: to put more people back to work and more money in the pockets of those who are creation.”

 

House Speaker John Boehner also gave merit to Obama’s speech and says. “We hope he gives serious consideration to our ideas as well. It’s my home that we can work together to end the uncertainty facing families and small businesses and create a better environment for long-term economic growth and private-sector job creation.”

The biggest part of his plan calls for increasing and extending a cut in the payroll tax from workers that goes to Social Security while also offering a tax cut to employers. For workers, the tax cut has been cut from 6.2 percent to 4.2 percent and would fall to 3.1 percent under Obama’s plan, making for a $175 billion cost.

President Barrack ObamaAmerica economyAmerican Jobs ActSocial security
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI