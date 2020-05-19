Article
Corporate Finance

Ontario economy growing at fastest rate in Canada

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

First quarter results for this year show the Ontario economy growing at an annualised rate of three percent. Ontario’s growth increase is the highest in Canada and all G7 countries.

Premier Kathleen Wynne reported that Ontario’s real gross domestic product grew 0.8 percent in January to March, after similar growth in the final quarter of 2015.

Wynne said: “I’m very pleased that Ontario’s economy posted strong growth in the first quarter, stronger growth than we had expected in our budget, and that’s a very important signal that Ontario is on the right track,” Wynne said Monday.

Higher exports and increased household spending drove Ontario’s first-quarter gains, Wynne added.

“I just think that we need to let that sink in, that Ontario is growing at a faster rate than Canada, the United States and all other G7 countries,” she said.

“And it was widespread. It wasn’t just focused in one sector.”

Wynne also said the Liberal government believes the growing economy will allow it to eliminate a $5.7 billion deficit in 2017-18, as promised.

Conversely, the New Democrats said that the Ontario economy wasn’t as steady as the Liberals are saying, and warned of government plans to eliminate the deficit by slashing healthcare services.
 

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the July 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

SOURCE: [Toronto Sun]

Canada economy growthOntario economy growthPremier Kathleen WynneLiberal Ontario growth
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI