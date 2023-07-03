Costs for finance firms going up for first time in decades

The consultancy defines Digital World Class organisations as those that achieve top-quartile performance in business value (a combination of stakeholder experience, digital enablement and traditional effectiveness metrics) and operational excellence (including efficiency and business process automation metrics) in its comprehensive finance benchmark. Finance research is based on analysis of results from recent benchmarks, performance studies and advisory and transformation engagements at hundreds of global companies.

Digital World Class organisations manage to reduce costs

The Hackett Group reports that most finance organisations have experienced an operational cost increase of 7.5% in 2023, but Digital World Class organisations have managed to reduce costs by 1.3% – demonstrating their greater agility and resilience.

Moreover, while most finance organisations employed more staff in 2023, Digital World Class companies in the sector reduced the size of their workforce by 7% and operated with only 50% of the finance staff of peers.

The impressive performance of Digital World Class firms is further demonstrated by the fact they have accumulated a US$48 million annual cost advantage over peers (for a typical US$10 billion enterprise).

Tom Willman, Principal, Global Practice Leader – Finance Advisory at The Hackett Group, said: “For several years, we’ve seen a narrowing cost gap between Digital World Class finance organisations and their peers. But this year, most finance organisations have been unable to hold the line on costs. They simply couldn’t offset the impact of inflation, geo-political unrest, supply chain challenges, and more with productivity improvements and cost savings.