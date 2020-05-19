Article
Corporate Finance

Paypal shares fall after eBay announces new partnership with Adyen

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

PayPal’s shares dropped over 10% on Wednesday after eBay announced that it would be partnering up with rival company Adyen.

Adyen is one of the world’s leading payment processors, operating for a number of big name firms including Uber, Netflix, Etsy, Spotify and Easyjet, with a global reach of over 150 currencies and 200 different payment methods.

See also:

eBay has announced that the Dutch company will become its primary payment processor in the aim of improving its customer service and payments experience on its marketplace.

“As a leading global commerce company, eBay believes that payments intermediation is strategically important to improve the buyer and seller experience on its platform and will enable the company to further innovate on behalf of its customers,” eBay said.

The announcement is a significant loss for PayPal, with as much as 13% of its total business coming through eBay.

Although PayPal will remain on eBay’s site as a payment option until 2023, Adyen will offer an on-site service as opposed to PayPal’s external offerings, in addition to reduced costs for sellers and a simpler pricing structure.

“eBay will begin payments intermediation on the Marketplace platform on a small scale in North America starting in the second half of 2018, expanding in 2019 under the terms of the Operating Agreement with PayPal,” eBay continues. “In 2021, eBay expects to have transitioned a majority of its Marketplace customers to its new payments experience.”

PayPalEbayAdyenPayment processing
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI