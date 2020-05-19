Article
Corporate Finance

P.E.I. businesses could lose thousands from potential Canada Post strike

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

A number of P.E.I. businesses believe ongoing contract negations between Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) will cost them thousands of dollars. The companies have also stated that they may lose customers if Canada Post and its workers can’t come to an agreement.

A legal strike or lockout could happen as early as 2 July.

John Barret from P.E.I. company Veseys Seeds commented that the company had switched from Canada Post to a courier service to send parcels, which costs three times as much.

"You know it makes me furious that a Crown corporation can interrupt many, many businesses, but in particular our business," said Barrett. "We have 125,000 bulb catalogues scheduled to mail on the 12th of July and there is no alternative means of mailing these catalogues.

CUPW have said that its key issues with Canadian Post are wage parity between city and rural postal workers, and the restoration of door-to-door mail delivery.

Spokeswoman from CUPW, Suzie Moore, said: "The public needs to know we do have their best interests in mind. We are not only employees of Canada Post, but we are customers of Canada Post too."
 

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the June 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

Canada Post CUPWVeseys Seeds John BarretCanada Post Canadian Union of Postal Workers P.E.I. Canada Post
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI