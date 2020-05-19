Article
Corporate Finance

Pentair expands US presence with $160mn Aquion purchase

May 19, 2020
London-based water treatment company Pentair announced on Wednesday that it has completed the purchase of Aquion for a cash consideration totalling US$160mn. Aquion, which operates a 160,000 sq-ft manufacturing facility just outside Chicago in Roselle, Illinois, specialises in the design, manufacture and sale of water conditioners, water filters, drinking-water purifiers, ozone and ultraviolet disinfection systems, reverse osmosis systems and acid neutralizers for the residential and commercial water treatment industry.

Pentair was originally founded in the United States but moved to the United Kingdom for tax purposes. The company provides a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industries worldwide. Employing approximately 10,000 people, Pentair reported a net revenue of $3bn in 2018. The company has approximately 130 locations in 34 countries.

“The addition of Aquion and its affiliated dealer network, offering complete systems and solutions, highly complements Pentair’s value chain in residential water offerings,” said John L. Stauch, Pentair President and CEO. “Through this acquisition, we are looking forward to providing consumers with more choices to meet their water needs.”

Earlier this month, Pentair also acquired Florida-based Pelican Water Systems, a supplier residential whole home water treatment systems, for a total consideration of $120mn. “We are excited about the addition of Pelican Water Systems for the new growth opportunities it brings to Pentair and for the innovative products and services we can bring to consumers, enhancing where, how and when they can buy their water treatment solutions,” Stauch said of the sale.

PentairAquionPelican Water SystemsJohn L. Stauch
