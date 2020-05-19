Pivotal Safety acquired by Total Safety

Pivotal Safety, a full-service industrial and professional safety company serving Western Canada has been acquired by Houston-based Total Safety, a world-leading provider of integrated safety services and solutions.

Total Safety reportedly made the acquisition in order to expand its coverage across the Western Canadian region and “bring to bear a broader offering of safety solutions and technologies to serve its customers across Canada.”

Pivotal Security’s former president, Glenn Roberts will assume the role of vice president of Total Safety Canada, and will take over the operation of Total Safety’s Canadian business unit going forward. “Total Safety is an ideal strategic fit for us—our two companies share a common vision and mission, as well as a commitment to superior execution for our customers,” said Roberts. “We look forward to joining Total Safety and leveraging their scale to continue our growth in the Canadian market.”

SEE ALSO:

“Canada is an important market for us and with the addition of Pivotal to our operations, our ability to serve our customer base has dramatically improved in the Canadian market,” said George Ristevski, Total Safety CEO.

“We are excited to partner with Pivotal Safety’s talented management team to embark on the next phase of growth for Total Safety in Canada. The combination of our businesses allows us to provide a wide range of safety services, technologies and highly experienced safety professionals to address our customers’ needs.”