Postal Worker Rotating Strikes Continue

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is continuing its strategy of rotating strikes. Quebec and Kitchener postal workers will strike starting tonight at 11 p.m. EDT.

“We focus on the issues at the bargaining table,” explained Denis Lemelin, National President and chief negotiator for CUPW in a statement. “Resolving our issues at the table will end this strike. So we will keep those issues in the forefront and go to the places where they are happening.”

Reasons behind these particular strikes are economically based, as both locations of Canada Post have downsized, says the CUPW. Closing a mail processing plant and trucking from Kitchener to Toronto has severely affected the local economy and mail arrival times.

“In Quebec City, the plant closure meant the loss of 350 jobs,” said Christian Martel, National Director of the Quebec region. “How does that help the economy?”

“Kitchener’s mail doesn’t need to take the scenic route,” said Gerry Deveau, National Director of the Ontario region. “It’s not exactly the most efficient way to process mail.”

Canada Post has had to adjust its mail delivery due to the CUPW’s rotating strikes. Letters and Admail are now being delivered only three days a week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Canada Post claims its offer to the CUPW is fair and reasonable and does not justify the strike action that has resulted.

CUPW Strikes rotating strikes have crossed the country with strikes in Edmonton, Calgary, Moncton, Victoria, Montreal, and Winnipeg.