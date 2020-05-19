Article
Corporate Finance

Qualcomm ups NXP Semiconductors bid to $43.2bn

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading US chipmaker Qualcomm has upped its takeover offer for Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors after its previous bid was rejected.

The previous offer of $38bn at $110 per share has been raised to $127.50 per share, equating to $43.2bn.

See also:

According to Qualcomm, this new bid now has the backing of nine NXP investors with an overall 28% stake in the company who had blocked the previous acquistion attempt.

It remains to be seen whether this will put an end to the ongoing saga, with NXP yet to respond conclusively to the offer.

The attempted acquisition of NXP on Qualcomm's part comes at a time when the company itself is in the midst of acquistion speculation, currently in talks with Broadcom regarding the latest $121bn offer for the firm.

Broadcom's bid was previously rejected by Qualcomm, however, Qualcomm revealed that it would be open to further discussion about the potential of a deal.

QualcommNXP SemiconductorsMergers & AcquisitionsBroadcom
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI