Qualcomm ups NXP Semiconductors bid to $43.2bn

Leading US chipmaker Qualcomm has upped its takeover offer for Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors after its previous bid was rejected.

The previous offer of $38bn at $110 per share has been raised to $127.50 per share, equating to $43.2bn.

According to Qualcomm, this new bid now has the backing of nine NXP investors with an overall 28% stake in the company who had blocked the previous acquistion attempt.

It remains to be seen whether this will put an end to the ongoing saga, with NXP yet to respond conclusively to the offer.

The attempted acquisition of NXP on Qualcomm's part comes at a time when the company itself is in the midst of acquistion speculation, currently in talks with Broadcom regarding the latest $121bn offer for the firm.

Broadcom's bid was previously rejected by Qualcomm, however, Qualcomm revealed that it would be open to further discussion about the potential of a deal.