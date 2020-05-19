Resolute Forest Products buy Tembec's Semtere mill

Today, Resolute Forest Products Inc. announced its acquisition of Tembec’s sawmill situated in Semterre, Quebec. By taking over Tembec, Resolute Forest Products will expand its existing Senneterre sawmill, improve the productivity of its facilities and boost woodlands operations in the Abitibi and Nord-du-Quebec regions.

We take a closer look at the brand that’s making big moves in the Canadian forest products industry:

The company owns or operates over 40 pulp, paper, tissue and wood products facilities in the US, Canada and South Korea. It also owns power generation assets in Canada and the US.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has third-party certified 100 percent of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards.

The company also produces electricity at seven cogeneration facilities and seven hydroelectric dams.

Resolute has 8000 employees

Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 50 day moving average of 5.72 and a 200 day moving average of 5.53. The stock’s market capitalisation is 436.79 million, it has a 52-week low of 3.79 and a 52-week high of 10.60.

Resolute also has green ventures. It sells power produced from renewable sources, wood chips and other wood-related products to customers located in Canada and the United States.

Resolute is the world’s biggest producer of top-quality newsprint, including grades manufactured with up to 100 percent recycled fibre. Resolute supply customers in approximately 80 countries. Resolute paper mills have 2.4 million metric tons of capacity.

Resolute is the third largest pulp producer in North America and number one producer of recycled bleached kraft (RBK) pulp in the world.



