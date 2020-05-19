Retailers Settle with FTC Over Fur Mislabeling

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced today that three clothing retailers have agreed to settle based off of charges that they “misled consumer by marketing that products contained ‘faux fur,’ when in fact, the products contained real fur.”

Retailers named in the case include Nieman Marcus, DrJays.com and Eminent Inc/Revolve Clothing. Neiman Marcus, through their website, misrepresented fur products and failed to disclose the animal name and country of origin for a Burberry Outerwear Jacket, A Stuart Weitzman Ballerina Flat shoe, and an Alice + Olivia Kyah Coat. The shoe was misrepresented in Neiman Marcus’s catalog, online at bergdorfgoodman.com and in advertisements mailed to consumers.

DrJays.com misrepresented fur and failed to disclose animal name for three products including a Snorkle Jacket by Crown Holder, a fur/leather vest by Knowles & Carter and a New York Subway Leather Bomber Jacket by United Face.

Eminent Inc, selling the products at Revolve Clothing, misrepresented fur and did not disclose the fur’s animal origin for four products including an Australia Luxe Collective Nordic Angel Short Boot, a Mark Jacobs Runway Roebling Coat, a Dakota Xan Fur Poncho and an Eryn Brinie Belted Faux Fur Vest.

In the settlement agreement that applies for 20 years, the retailers consented to abide by the Fur Act and not knowingly violate said act and Fur Rules in the future.