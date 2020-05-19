Article
Corporate Finance

Review this: Yelp set to sell 7.15 Million IPO Shares

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The long awaited Yelp IPO offering logistics have finally been confirmed. The San Francisco based company declared it is committed to offer shares of its company on March 1st, pricing 7.15 million shares at approximately $12 to $14 dollars each.  

The major Internet Company makes an annual revenue of approximately $88.3 million dollars off of its user review site, which allows users to personally review everything from restaurants, to shopping, to nightlife.

The company has seen wild success as a business, recently passing 25 million total reviews on its site, which are each cataloged, starred and ranked. Over 66 million unique visitors look at Yelp on a monthly basis, which is an outlandish feat in terms of foot traffic earned towards advertising revenue.

In addition, in an age where huge advertising bucks rest on the data mined from information mining, the site’s warehouse of user preferences make them an elite contender in the new internet market.

Other Content on Business Review USA

Facebook’s 200 Million Dollar Muralist

Yelp to Go Public; Files for $100 Million IPO

However, while Yelp as a business model holds up against its competitors including Facebook, Groupon and LinkedIn, many experts are saying the IPO estimate is way too high. Chief Investment officer at Harris Private Bank in Chicago, Jack Albin---who was interviewed by Bloomberg.com--claimed, “The initial valuation seems high relative to their peers. I’m not sure where their huge growth catalyst is going to come from.”

Accurate or not, the projections of Yelp’s initial offering indicate one thing: The boom of Internet IPO’s is not going anywhere, rather demand for web stocks are bound to only increase at exponential rates. 

Facebook IPOGrouponIPOwebsite traffic
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI