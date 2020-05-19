Article
Corporate Finance

RMG Acquisition Corp. closes out $200mn IPO

By hotmaillogin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

RMG Acquisition Corp, a purpose-formed merger company headquartered in New York, announced this week the closure of its initial public offering, which began on February 4, 2019 and ended this Tuesday. The offering was priced at US$10 per share of Class A common stock (plus one-third of one warrant, with each whole warrant enabling the holder thereof to purchase one whole share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share) and a total of 20mn shares were offered. At the end of RMG’s IPO, the company has announced the receipt of gross proceeds totalling $200mn.

The units were traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the designated ticker symbol RMG.U. Once shares of Class A common stock and warrants begin separate trading, they are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “RMG” and “RMG.WS,” respectively.

SEE ALSO: 

RMG Acquisition Corp, led by James Carpenter, Robert Mancini and Philip Kassin, was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors.

Deutsche Bank Securities served as the sole bookrunner for the offering and Stifel served as the lead manager for the offering.

 

New York Stock ExchangeRMG Acquisition CorpJames CarpenterRobert Mancini
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI