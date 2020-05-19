Article
Corporate Finance

Royal Bank of Canada see earning rise by 17% during fourth quarter

By tarvicn vicn
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has reported an increase of 17% in its fourth quarter earnings, spurred by its retail banking and wealth management units.

The Toronto-based financial services firm’s results were higher than forecasted, with the bank’s earnings per share reaching $2.20 in the review period up from the predicted $2.12, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

RBC’s net income rose by 15% to hit $3.25bn during the review period, Reuters reported.

SEE ALSO:

The firm’s net income from it’s retail banking division grew by 10% to $1.54bn. The unit’s success has been attributed to margins and growth in deposits, residential mortgages, and commercial lending.

The wealth management business saw its net income grow by 13% during the three months to reach $553bn, due to higher client fees.

The company’s insurance net income expanded by 20% year-on-year to $318mn.

The investment banking unit saw its net income increase by 14% to $666mn, with the growth being attributed to tax reforms in the US and market volatility leading to higher trading revenue.

TorontoRBCThe Royal Bank of CanadaEarnings
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI