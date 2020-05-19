Royal Bank of Canada see earning rise by 17% during fourth quarter

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has reported an increase of 17% in its fourth quarter earnings, spurred by its retail banking and wealth management units.

The Toronto-based financial services firm’s results were higher than forecasted, with the bank’s earnings per share reaching $2.20 in the review period up from the predicted $2.12, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

RBC’s net income rose by 15% to hit $3.25bn during the review period, Reuters reported.

SEE ALSO:

The firm’s net income from it’s retail banking division grew by 10% to $1.54bn. The unit’s success has been attributed to margins and growth in deposits, residential mortgages, and commercial lending.

The wealth management business saw its net income grow by 13% during the three months to reach $553bn, due to higher client fees.

The company’s insurance net income expanded by 20% year-on-year to $318mn.

The investment banking unit saw its net income increase by 14% to $666mn, with the growth being attributed to tax reforms in the US and market volatility leading to higher trading revenue.