Salesforce to invest $2bn in its Canadian business by 2023

US cloud computing giant Salesforce has announced that it will invest $2bn into its Canadian business over the next five years in the aim expanding its footprint more widely across North America.

The commitment marks an aggressive move from Salesforce as it aims to consolidate its position as the top customer relationship management (CRM) provider in Canada, as ranked by Gartner.

See also:

“Canada is one of the most exciting investment opportunities for Salesforce and we are thrilled to commit $2B over the next five years to fuel future growth,” said Marc Benioff, Chairman and CEO, Salesforce. “As the world's fastest growing top 5 software company, we look forward to a great partnership and to expanding our employees, customers and innovation in Canada.”

The investment will be used to enhance the real estate footprint and data centre capacity of Salesforce, whilst also upping its existing regional employee base of 1,300 workers with the firm set to implement a new recruitment program.

Over 6,000 local companies, including Air Canada, Husky Energy, Loblaws, Manulife, Roots, TD Bank and Telus, currently use Salesforce’s services.