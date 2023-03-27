Silicon Valley Bank bought by First Citizens after collapse

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month triggered falls in bank shares across the world and sparked fears of a global financial crisis.

Now, the defunct lender – and crucial backer of tech start-ups – has been purchased by First Citizens Bancshares, which has taken on all US$119 billion in deposits and loans.

SVB's collapse is estimated to have cost around US$20bn in deposit payouts, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the US regulator.

The FDIC added that 17 former branches of SVB would reopen as First Citizens on Monday (27 March).

Customers have been advised to continue using their current branch until receiving notice that systems have been moved across to allow banking at other branch locations.

What are the terms of the SVB deal?

In a statement released on Sunday, the FDIC said SVB had collapsed with a total of about US$167bn in assets and $119bn in deposits.

