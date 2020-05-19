Article
Six Nations gets a Tim Hortons; here's what we know

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
It’s a first: residents of the Six Nations of the Grand River can now access a full-service Tim Hortons without travelling too far. The coffee shop chain’s new branch, in Chiefswood, is Canada’s first native owned Tim Horton’s on native territory.  Here’s are the key facts:

The coffee shop has hired 61 native staff members. 25 of these are youth members. The store has been running for about a week now.

The shop is co-owned by hockey star Ted Nolan and Landon Miller, both from the Six Nations. Only people from Six Nations can own property from Six Nations territory.

Customers buying either coffee or food at the store are exempt from provincial sales tax. This makes purchases eight percent cheaper.

Six Nations of the Grand River elected Chief Ava Hill says the community welcome the possibility of more popular franchises to the Six Nations community.

Before the chain opened, residents had to drive for half an hour into Brantford or Caledonia to buy a Tim Horton’s

Nolan and Landon Miller spent seven years working with Tim Hortons and the Six Nations government to get the iconic store to Chiefswood.

 

