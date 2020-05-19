Article
Smart glass company View secures US$1.1bn investment from SoftBank Vision Fund

By erptre fusion
May 19, 2020
Industry-leading smart glass firm View announced on 2 November that it has secured a US$1.1bn investment from the SoftBank Vision Fund in response to rapidly increasing demand
 
View’s Dynamic Glass, currently installed in 35mn square feet of buildings, offers adaptable tinting in place of conventional windows, optimizing natural light’s positive effect in the workplace.
 
“View makes the entire skin of buildings intelligent for the first time,” the firm’s statement read.
 
“This improves human health and wellness by preserving unobstructed views, automatically letting in the optimum amount of natural light, and greatly reducing heat and glare. It also cuts the building energy consumption by up to 20 percent.”
 
View noted a study conducted by the Harvard Business Review which found that high-quality natural light is considered to be a top office perk by employees, while Cornell University found significant health and productivity benefits through installation of View Dynamic Glass.
 
According to Cornell’s study, the glass reduces the incidence rate of eye strain, headaches, and drowsiness by over 50%.
 
"We are excited to have this strong endorsement of our vision from Softbank,” said Dr Rao Mulpuri, View’s CEO.
 
See more:
 
 
“This investment enables us to scale our business to meet rapidly growing demand, and further expand our mission: creating delightful human environments that are more intelligent, more connected and more personalized than ever before."
 
Tom Cheung, partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, added:
 
"We believe that View has created an entire new market category that makes buildings healthier and smarter.” 
 
“They are reinventing the way we create building spaces by putting the well-being of occupants first.”
