Article
Corporate Finance
Smart glass company View secures US$1.1bn investment from SoftBank Vision Fund
By erptre fusion
May 19, 2020
undefined mins
Industry-leading smart glass firm View announced on 2 November that it has secured a US$1.1bn investment from the SoftBank Vision Fund in response to rapidly increasing demand
View’s Dynamic Glass, currently installed in 35mn square feet of buildings, offers adaptable tinting in place of conventional windows, optimizing natural light’s positive effect in the workplace.
“View makes the entire skin of buildings intelligent for the first time,” the firm’s statement read.
“This improves human health and wellness by preserving unobstructed views, automatically letting in the optimum amount of natural light, and greatly reducing heat and glare. It also cuts the building energy consumption by up to 20 percent.”
View noted a study conducted by the Harvard Business Review which found that high-quality natural light is considered to be a top office perk by employees, while Cornell University found significant health and productivity benefits through installation of View Dynamic Glass.
According to Cornell’s study, the glass reduces the incidence rate of eye strain, headaches, and drowsiness by over 50%.
"We are excited to have this strong endorsement of our vision from Softbank,” said Dr Rao Mulpuri, View’s CEO.
See more:
- Top 10 Richest People in North America
- City Focus – Philadelphia
- The November issue of Business Chief North America is now live!
“This investment enables us to scale our business to meet rapidly growing demand, and further expand our mission: creating delightful human environments that are more intelligent, more connected and more personalized than ever before."
Tom Cheung, partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, added:
"We believe that View has created an entire new market category that makes buildings healthier and smarter.”
“They are reinventing the way we create building spaces by putting the well-being of occupants first.”
- Business leaders must advocate for sustainability transitionLeadership & Strategy
- Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisationTechnology & AI
- International Women’s Day: 7 events to inform and inspireSustainability
- Chief diversity officer appointments continue surge in 2022Sustainability
RelatedContent