Article
Corporate Finance

Spotify acquires music licensing firm Loudr

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading digital music streaming company Spotify has revealed that it has acquired music licensing platform Loudr in the aim of improving its operations in regard to licensing and royalty payments.

Loudr provides products, services and solutions that make it easier for content creators, aggregators, digital music services and alike to identify, track and pay royalties to the artists and music publishers.

See also:

“What Loudr has built is more than just a smart and easy way for artists to obtain mechanical licenses; it’s true music industry innovation,” said Adam Parness, ‎Global Head of Publishing, Spotify.

“The Loudr team perfectly complements Spotify’s music publishing operation and, together, we believe we can continue to foster a more open, streamlined, and modern music publishing landscape.”

Loudr’s team will be integrated with Spotify, joining the company’s New York Offices. The company will continue to provide its services in the same way as it was before, whilst also contributing to Spotify’s own efforts to create more transparency within its own operations.

The acquisition comes just five years following the founding of Loudr in 2013, having to date raised over $1mn in funding, according to Crunchbase.

SpotifyLoudrMergers & acquisitons
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI