Stateside success behind positive Q2 results for McDonald’s

Robust growth in the United States helped McDonald’s to a better-than-expected series of financial results for its second quarter.

Analysts projected growth of 3.2% stateside but the number in fact reached 3.9% in the three months up to the end of June, with the figures released this week.

The results have been put down to the success of promotions around cold beverages and the launch of its ‘Signature Crafted’ range, the fast-food chain’s efforts to compete in the so-called ‘better burger’ market.

Globally, comparable sales increased by 6.6% due to continued momentum in key markets such as Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany.

The company’s future has come under the microscope in the last year, with it admitting the loss of 500mn customer transactions in the US alone since 2012.

In March, it launched a refreshed global growth plan focussed on improving customer experience through the use of technology and the convenience of delivery.

“We're building a better McDonald's and more customers are noticing,” said McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook.

“Our relentless commitment to running great restaurants and keeping the customer at the centre of everything we do is generating broad-based strength and momentum across our entire business.

“I'm confident that we're on the right path to continue positively impacting sales, guest traffic and customer satisfaction as we work to bring the biggest benefit to the most people in the shortest possible time.”