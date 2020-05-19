Article
Corporate Finance

Sunrise Records to move into 70 stores closed by HMV

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Ontario-based music retail chain Sunrise Records plans to move into 70 retail spaces being vacated by HMV Canada.

Sunrise Records has negotiated new leases with mall landlords across Canada. The new stores will open this spring after HMV liquidates and removes its signs. Sunrise’s move gives the company a quick foothold in the Canadian music scene, just as the industry’s largest retailer closes shop.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to get a lot more stores open,” Sunrise Records president Doug Putman told The Canadian Press in an interview. “We think there needs to be a great outlet across Canada to buy music.”

According to Nielsen Music Canada, CD sales fell 19 percent to 12.3 million units last year.

“A lot of the younger consumers still love having something tangible,” 32-year old Putman argued.

HMVSunrise Recordsliquidation
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI