Survey sheds light on Canada's attitudes towards indigenous business

Eight out of 10 Canadians acknowledge indigenous businesses strengthen the country’s social fabric, a new survey found.

Sodexo Canada produced an Indigenous Business Survey in order to expose attitudes about indigenous businesses. Among other results, Sodexo found that 77 percent of Canadians recognise the importance of thriving indigenous firms to the generation of sustainable economic opportunities for indigenous people.

"The success of Indigenous businesses clearly matters to Canadians," says JP Gladu, CEO, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB. "The fact that Canadians expect the private sector to step up with action to help Indigenous entrepreneurs sends a powerful message to decision makers. This broad public support will also fuel the optimism of Indigenous business owners. The role that procurement can play in offering a hand up could incentivize businesses to champion and encourage Indigenous business inclusion at all levels of business interaction and participation."

The study also found that: