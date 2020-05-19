Article
Corporate Finance

T-Mobile triples profits with record 2.1 million new subscribers in Q4

By Cinch Translations
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

As businesses continue to release their fourth quarter and year-end reports for FY 2015, it’s time to celebrate the successes. Mobile service T-Mobile boasted significant success in its report released this week, with increases in both net adds and revenues for Q4 and 2015 in total.

T-Mobile closed out the fiscal year on a high note with 2.1 million new subscribers, making 2015 Q4 the eleventh consecutive quarter in which the mobile company achieved over one million net adds. The year in full also exceeded industry expectations with 8.3 million new subscribers, making 2015 the second year in a row where T-Mobile added more than eight million customers to its network.

In addition to subscriber numbers, financial numbers were strong as well. The company noted that service revenues were up 11.7 percent year-over-year in Q4 and 10.9 percent through 2015. Furthermore, total revenues were up 1.1 percent year-over-year, topping off an 8.4 percent for the full fiscal year for a 2015 adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 billion and net income of $733 million.

“T-Mobile is #1 in postpaid phone growth, #1 in service revenue growth, #1 in Adjusted EBITDA growth, not to mention #1 in customer care and #1 in network speed,” said John Legere, President and CEO of T-Mobile, in the earnings report. “We set out to change this industry, we’re well on our way and we won’t stop.”

Check out the full earnings report here

T-MobileFinanceyear end reports
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI