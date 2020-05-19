T-Mobile triples profits with record 2.1 million new subscribers in Q4

As businesses continue to release their fourth quarter and year-end reports for FY 2015, it’s time to celebrate the successes. Mobile service T-Mobile boasted significant success in its report released this week, with increases in both net adds and revenues for Q4 and 2015 in total.

T-Mobile closed out the fiscal year on a high note with 2.1 million new subscribers, making 2015 Q4 the eleventh consecutive quarter in which the mobile company achieved over one million net adds. The year in full also exceeded industry expectations with 8.3 million new subscribers, making 2015 the second year in a row where T-Mobile added more than eight million customers to its network.

In addition to subscriber numbers, financial numbers were strong as well. The company noted that service revenues were up 11.7 percent year-over-year in Q4 and 10.9 percent through 2015. Furthermore, total revenues were up 1.1 percent year-over-year, topping off an 8.4 percent for the full fiscal year for a 2015 adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 billion and net income of $733 million.

“T-Mobile is #1 in postpaid phone growth, #1 in service revenue growth, #1 in Adjusted EBITDA growth, not to mention #1 in customer care and #1 in network speed,” said John Legere, President and CEO of T-Mobile, in the earnings report. “We set out to change this industry, we’re well on our way and we won’t stop.”

Check out the full earnings report here.