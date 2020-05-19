Target Announces First Wave of New Stores

Target has announced its first wave of stores from its Canadian expansion in early 2013. 105 stores total across Canada, most locations have been purchased from Zellers.

This paired with the opening of its Canadian headquarters in Missisauga, Ontario, is a big announcement from the corporation.

The list of locations includes stores in all provinces. This should provide ample job opportunities to Canadians. Locations announced include 45 stores in Ontario, 19 in Quebec, 15 in British Columbia, 13 in Alberta, five in Manitoba, two in Saskatchwan, two in Nova Scotia, two in Newfoundland and Labrador, one in New Brunswick and one in Prince Edward Island.

“This is just the first wave,” said Target Canada President Tony Fisher at a media presentation Thursday. "We plan to hire tens of thousands of Canadians," Fischer continued.

Target has said it will announce its second wave of store openings sometime in September.

The stores acquired from Zellers came from a purchase of leasehold rights to 220 Zeller store locations announced in January. Target paid $1.85 billion in the transaction.

Here’s the list of announced Target locations, provided by the Financial Post:

Alberta

• Chinook Centre, Calgary

• Forest Lawn Shopping Centre, Calgary

• Market Mall, Calgary

• Shoppes at Shawnessy, Calgary

• Signal Hill Centre, Calgary

• Sunridge Mall, Calgary

• Bonnie Doon, Edmonton

• Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton

• Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton

• Prairie Mall, Grande Prairie

• Bower Place, Red Deer

• St. Albert Centre, St. Albert

• Sherwood Park Mall, Sherwood Park

British Columbia

• Abbotsford Power Centre, Abbotsford

• Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby

• Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre, Campbell River

• Cottonwood Mall, Chilliwack

• Coquitlam Centre, Coquitlam

• Driftwood Mall, Courtenay

• Tamarack Mall, Cranbrook

• Scottsdale Mall, Delta

• Willowbrook Shopping Centre, Langley

• Haney Place Mall, Maple Ridge

• Nanaimo North Town Centre, Nanaimo

• Pine Centre, Prince George

• Oakridge Shopping Centre, Vancouver

• Village Green Mall, Vernon

• Tillicum Mall, Victoria

Manitoba

• Shoppers Mall, Brandon

• Grant Park, Winnipeg

• Kildonan Place Shopping Centre, Winnipeg

• Polo Park Shopping Centre, Winnipeg

• Southdale Centre, Winnipeg

New Brunswick

• McAllister Place, Saint John

Newfoundland and Labrador

• Corner Brook, Corner Brook

• Cabot Square, St. John,s

Nova Scotia

• Bedford Place, Bedford

• Mic Mac Mall, Dartmouth

Ontario

• Durham Centre, Ajax

• Aurora Shopping Centre, Aurora

• Bramalea City Centre, Brampton

• Shoppers World Brampton, Brampton

• Trinity Common, Brampton

• Burlington Mall, Burlington

• Millcroft Centre, Burlington

• Cambridge Centre, Cambridge

• Woodbine Centre, Etobicoke

• Gates of Fergus, Fergus

• 175 Stone Road W., Guelph

• Centre Mall, Hamilton

• South Hamilton Square, Hamilton

• Hazeldean Mall, Kanata

• Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston

• Lindsay Square Mall, Lindsay

• Masonville Place, London

• Westmount Shopping Centre, London

• Milton Mall Shopping Centre, Milton

• Erin Mills Town Centre, Mississauga

• Square One, Mississauga

• Meadowlands Shopping Centre, Nepean

• Upper Canada Mall, Newmarket

• 1899 Algonquin Ave., North Bay

• Centerpoint Mall, North York

• Orillia Square Mall, Orillia

• Place D,Orleans, Orleans

• Five Points Mall, Oshawa

• Bayshore Shopping Centre, Ottawa

• Billings Bridge Plaza, Ottawa

• RioCan St. Laurent, Ottawa

• Hillcrest Mall, Richmond Hill

• Bridlewood Mall, Scarborough

• County Fair Mall, Smiths Falls

• Niagara Pen Centre, St. Catharines

• Stratford Mall, Stratford

• Sudbury Supermall, Sudbury

• Intercity Shopping Centre, Thunder Bay

• Cloverdale Mall, Toronto

• Shoppers World Danforth, Toronto

• East York Town Centre, Toronto

• Flamborough Power Centre, Waterdown

• Conestoga Mall, Waterloo

• Taunton Gardens Power Centre, Whitby

• Devonshire Mall, Windsor

Prince Edward Island

• Charlottetown Mall, Charlottetown

Quebec

• Galeries d,Anjou, Anjou

• Faubourg Boisbriand, Boisbriand

• Carrefour Angrignon, Lasalle

• Mega Centre Notre-Dame, Laval

• Galeries Chagnon , Levis

• Place Longueuil, Longueuil

• Place Alexis Nihon, Montreal

• Place Vertu, Montreal

• Terrarium Shopping Centre, Pointe Claire

• Les Galeries De La Capitale, Quebec City

• Place Fleur De Lys, Quebec City

• Place Laurier, Quebec

• Le Carrefour Rimouski, Rimouski

• Promenades Saint-Bruno, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

• Carrefour Saint-Georges, Saint-Georges

• Carrefour Richelieu, Saint- Jean sur-Richelieu

• Carrefour du Nord, Saint Jerome

• Carrefour de L,Estrie, Sherbrooke

• Les Rivieres Shopping Centre, Trois Rivieres

Saskatchewan

• Northgate Mall, Regina

• The Centre, Saskatoon