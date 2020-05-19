Target Canada Announces 24 Store Locations for 2013
The Target Corporation announced today the location of its first 24 stores in Canada. Located throughout Ontario, these locations are just the beginning of the Target Canada launch planned for 2013.
Previously announced by Target in preparation for its Canadian expansion, the company has purchased 189 leasehold interests whose current operations are run by Zellers. Planned to occur throughout 2013, Target’s expansion is estimated to open 125 to 135 locations.
Target’s expansion into Canada is good news for the Canadian economy. To transform the current Zeller’s locations into full Target brand retail stores, Target has invested $10 to $11 million per location. Additionally, each location is expected to employ an estimated 150 to 200 team members. Although Zellers associates may worry about job stability, Target is purposely working with them to offer ample opportunity to apply for new positions at the new locations.
The following Target locations will be launched in March and early April of 2013:
- London Westmount, Westmount Shopping Centre
- Kawartha Lakes, Lindsay Square Mall
- Newmarket, Upper Canada Mall
- Milton, Milton Mall Shopping Centre
- Cambridge, Cambridge Centre
- Toronto, Centrepoint Mall
- Mississauga, Square One Shopping Centre
- Ajax, Durham Centre
- Orillia, Orillia Square Mall
- Brampton, Shoppers World Brampton
- London, Masonville Place
- Windsor, Devonshire Mall
- Toronto, Cloverdale Mall
- Toronto, Shoppers World Danforth
- Burlington, Burlington Mall
- Toronto, East York Town Centre
- Aurora, Aurora Shopping Centre
- Fergus, Gates of Fergus
- Hamilton, Centre Mall
- Guelph, Stone Road Mall
- Burlington, Millcroft Centre
- Waterdown, Flamborough Power Centre
- Whitby, Taunton Road Power Centre
- Brampton, Trinity Common
"We are excited to announce the location of these first 24 Target stores in Ontario," said Tony Fisher, president, Target Canada. "In addition to providing Canadian guests with an exceptional shopping experience, Target looks forward to continuing our strong reputation of being a good neighbour in the Canadian communities in which we will do business."
- Hudson's Bay expands European presenceLeadership & Strategy
- Walmart to purchase former Target locations in CanadaCorporate Finance
- Wal-Mart grabs 13 Target Canada locations—what does this mean for the economy?Digital Strategy
- What other retailers can learn from Canadian Tire’s recent expansionLeadership & Strategy