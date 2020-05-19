Tesla acquires automation specialist Perbix

US electric car company Tesla revealed that it has acquired automated manufacturing company Perbix Machine Company with the aim of improving its manufacturing process amidst problems with the production of its Model 3 vehicles.

Tesla had been working with Perbix for a number of years previous to the announcement of the acquisition, acting as a supplier. However, through buying the company, Tesla will now be able to bring more parts production under its own management.

“With the acquisition of Perbix, Tesla further advances its efforts to turn the factory itself into a product – to build the machine that makes the machine,” Tesla said.

Although many automakers generally outsource the production of parts to specialists, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has continually said that he is keen to produce the significant majority of these in house – a major reason why the company's manufacturing targets for Model 3 sedan have continually been pushed back.

The firm has taken on 150 employees as a result of its acquisition of Perbix, coming shortly after Tesla laid off at least 700 employees for performance related issues.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed; however, it is understood that the deal was a combination of cash and shares.