Article
Corporate Finance

Tesla Posts Surprising Profits

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The August edition of the Business Review USA is now live!

Tesla reported a surprising second quarter operating profit which caused the electric car maker’s shares to rise more than 15 percent after the closing bell.

The company credits the success of its Model S and the improved model gross margin, indicated that its rate of production is picking up the pace.

Earnings excluding some items rose 20 cents per share, versus a loss of 89 cents a share for the same time period in 2012. Revenue gains were astonishing, rising from $27 million just one year ago to a staggering $405 million this year.

Read related content: 

Analysts expected a loss for the car maker, according to a consensus from Thomson Reuters.

"While profits were still modest in absolute terms and not our primary mission, net income increased by 70 percent from last quarter, driven by record Model S deliveries and a significant improvement in automotive gross margin," the company said in a statement.

European deliveries began this week to Norway, Switzerland and the Netherlands. "In Norway alone, we expect to deliver almost 800 vehicles this year based on current orders," it said.

"If demonstrated demand in North America and Europe is matched by similar demand in Asia, annualized sales for Model S could exceed 40,000 units per year by late 2014," the statement said. Tesla also says that it plans to open its first store in China this year. 

jvd-wolf / Shutterstock.com

TeslaTesla motorsprofitscar manufacturers
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI