Tim Hortons to invest $700mn in restaurant upgrade scheme

Leading Canadian fast food restaurant company Tim Hortons has announced that it will be investing $700mn in a new program that will look to redesign and modernize its outlets to better enhance its customer experience.

The chain will look to revitalize the exterior appearance of its restaurants, whilst the interior will also feature more appealing artwork that will include branding images, photo walls and alike.

See also:

“We know that Tim Hortons is a fundamental part of Canadian culture and we've worked hard with our Restaurant Owners to ensure we're delivering exactly what our Guests have come to expect from their favorite local coffee shop – we want Tim Hortons to always be their home away from home,” said Alex Macedo, President of the Tim Hortons brand.

“Throughout the creative process, we conducted extensive market testing that revealed our new Welcome Image is not only approved, but loved by our Guests across the country.”

The $700mn investment process will take place over the course of a four-year period, with Tim Horton’s operating over 4,700 outlets across Canada, the US and other global locations.

“The expectations of our Guests are evolving, and as Canada's most iconic brand, so must we,” said Macedo.

“Together with our Restaurant Owners, we're focused on taking Tim Hortons to new heights – from revitalizing the Restaurant experience and evolving our menu offerings to developing creative campaigns that make all of our Guests proud to call their local Tim Hortons home.”