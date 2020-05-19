The top five Canadian cities for affordable property and good jobs

Where can you buy an affordable home and find a good job?

By collating labour market data from Bank of Montreal, and housing affordability data from Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank, Huffington Post scored 15 of Canada’s major cities on their ability to provide employment as well as affordable homes.

Interestingly, four of the five best cities for jobs and affordable homes are provincial capitals. Here are the top five places:

5. Halifax

Jobless rate: 6.1% (Year ago: 6.6%)

Average house price: $306,240

BMO labour market ranking: 14 out of 33

RBC affordability ranking: 3 out of 14

3. Ottawa (tie)

Jobless rate: 5.1% (Year ago: 6.6%)

BMO labour market ranking: 2 out of 33

Average house price: $435,883

RBC affordability ranking: 10 out of 14

3. Saint John, NB (tie).

Jobless rate: 7.9% (Year ago: 8.3%)

BMO labour market ranking: 16 out of 33

Average house price: $172,547

RBC affordability ranking: 1 out of 14

2. Quebec City

Jobless rate: 4.3% (Year ago: 5%)

BMO labour market ranking: 6 out of 33

Median single-family house price: $245,000

RBC affordability ranking: 8 out of 14

1. Regina

Jobless rate: 5.2% (Year ago: 4.8%)

BMO labour market ranking: 9 out 33

Average house price: $316,990

RBC affordability ranking: 3 out of 14

Source: Huffington Post