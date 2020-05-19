Article
The top five Canadian cities for affordable property and good jobs

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
Where can you buy an affordable home and find a good job?

By collating labour market data from Bank of Montreal, and housing affordability data from Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank, Huffington Post scored 15 of Canada’s major cities on their ability to provide employment as well as affordable homes.

Interestingly, four of the five best cities for jobs and affordable homes are provincial capitals. Here are the top five places:

5. Halifax

Jobless rate: 6.1% (Year ago: 6.6%)
Average house price: $306,240
BMO labour market ranking: 14 out of 33
RBC affordability ranking: 3 out of 14

3. Ottawa (tie)

Jobless rate: 5.1% (Year ago: 6.6%)
BMO labour market ranking: 2 out of 33
Average house price: $435,883
RBC affordability ranking: 10 out of 14

3. Saint John, NB (tie).

Jobless rate: 7.9% (Year ago: 8.3%)
BMO labour market ranking: 16 out of 33
Average house price: $172,547
RBC affordability ranking: 1 out of 14

2. Quebec City

Jobless rate: 4.3% (Year ago: 5%)
BMO labour market ranking: 6 out of 33
Median single-family house price: $245,000
RBC affordability ranking: 8 out of 14

1. Regina

Jobless rate: 5.2% (Year ago: 4.8%)
BMO labour market ranking: 9 out 33
Average house price: $316,990
RBC affordability ranking: 3 out of 14

 

Source: Huffington Post

