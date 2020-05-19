Tornadoes are tearing through Canada this summer—Can businesses protect themselves from damage?

Bad news on this Friday morning: It looks like an above-average number of tornadoes could be hitting Canada this summer, scientists are predicting. And while you may be thinking that summer is just about to come to an end, twister season may be heating up!

In fact, a tornado recently touched down in Ontario. The damage was severe, as the natural disaster attacked trees, power lines and houses. As well, an even larger tornado tore through Manitoba and smashed fences and buildings for almost three hours. The same was seen in Calgary.

More and more tornados have been seen since June—and for good reason: it’s an El Nino year, which can (and apparently has) give tornado activity in Canada a pretty big boost.

Regarding the issue, John Allen, postdoctoral research scientist at the International Research Institute for Climate and Society at Columbia University in Palisades, N.Y. said, “El Nino seems to produce the conditions that we would expect to foster more tornadoes in Canada, similar to what is seen in Florida in El Nino years.”

Therefore, to help protect businesses, storefronts and employees from meeting various types of damage due to these natural disasters, we’ve put together a list of tips to potentially help keep both people and buildings safe. Take a look.

First things first, make a checklist. While some damages are completely unavoidable, having a list will help you protect yourself from those damages that are avoidable.

Prepare for and practice an emergency plan for customers and employees

Purchase a weather radio and monitor the change in conditions

Listen and be able to act on all warnings

Keep exterior doors and windows closed

Employees should find a basement or small interior room to wait out the storm

Consider wind-resistant construction—it’s cost effective and can minimize damage

Brace and strap the roof of the building

Inspect and repair loose or damaged building components before the storm happens

It’s also a good idea to have some insurance coverage on your building or store. As mentioned, there are various types of damages that just can’t be avoided—having commercial insurance could help pay for these types of damages.

For commercial coverage, take a look at SGI Canada, Square One Insurance, or Western Direct.

Stay safe, Canada!

[SOURCE: CBC News and Disaster Safety]

