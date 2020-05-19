Article
Corporate Finance

Toronto-based TELUS International acquires Voxpro

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading business process outsourcing provider TELUS International has announced the acquisition of Voxpro, a technical support and sales solutions operator in Ireland.

With its clientele including Google Cloud, Airbnb and Mangopay, Voxpro powers the customer service operations of many of the world’s leading businesses.

“This is a partnership of likeminded organisations focused on providing world-class brand experiences for our clients and their customers,” said TELUS CEO Jeffrey Puritt.

“Together, we provide a truly differentiated offering in the marketplace designed to meet our fast-growing partner demands for more locations, flexible and agile support structures, and highly engaged multilingual team members committed to customer service excellence.”

See Also:

The fee is yet to be disclosed, but the company that will now be known as ‘Voxpro – powered by TELUS International,’ will bring its offices in the US, Ireland, Romania and the Philippines with a total of 2,700 employees under TELUS’s portfolio, significantly expanding its international footprint.

“It’s an extremely special day for us and for all of our partners, team members, and indeed, everyone in the Voxpro community,” said Dan Kiely, Voxpro Co-Founder and CEO.

“We couldn’t be more proud to find a fabulous partner like TELUS International – a company that shares our entrepreneurial spirit and relentless desire to redefine and disrupt the outsourcing industry when it comes to serving the customer experience needs of such important brands.

“As part of the TELUS International family, we will continue to build our thriving culture focused on putting our team members and customers first.”

supply chainMergerTELUS internationalVoxpro
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI