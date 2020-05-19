Toronto-based TELUS International acquires Voxpro

Leading business process outsourcing provider TELUS International has announced the acquisition of Voxpro, a technical support and sales solutions operator in Ireland.

With its clientele including Google Cloud, Airbnb and Mangopay, Voxpro powers the customer service operations of many of the world’s leading businesses.

“This is a partnership of likeminded organisations focused on providing world-class brand experiences for our clients and their customers,” said TELUS CEO Jeffrey Puritt.

“Together, we provide a truly differentiated offering in the marketplace designed to meet our fast-growing partner demands for more locations, flexible and agile support structures, and highly engaged multilingual team members committed to customer service excellence.”

The fee is yet to be disclosed, but the company that will now be known as ‘Voxpro – powered by TELUS International,’ will bring its offices in the US, Ireland, Romania and the Philippines with a total of 2,700 employees under TELUS’s portfolio, significantly expanding its international footprint.

“It’s an extremely special day for us and for all of our partners, team members, and indeed, everyone in the Voxpro community,” said Dan Kiely, Voxpro Co-Founder and CEO.

“We couldn’t be more proud to find a fabulous partner like TELUS International – a company that shares our entrepreneurial spirit and relentless desire to redefine and disrupt the outsourcing industry when it comes to serving the customer experience needs of such important brands.

“As part of the TELUS International family, we will continue to build our thriving culture focused on putting our team members and customers first.”