Toyota Canada Facilities Receive Government Investment

Helping the Cambridge and Woodstock, Ontario assembly plants increase productivity, Ontario’s McGuinty government is securing 6,500 jobs with its planned investment.

“We're investing in Toyota to protect these jobs for Ontario families and to ensure Ontario remains a leader in the global auto industry. Our support for automotive innovation will lead to the production of more fuel efficient vehicles at Toyota's facilities in Ontario," said Sandra Pupatello, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development and Trade.

The upgrade, titled “Project Green Light” is moving forward with Ontario’s $70.8 million investment as well as Government of Canada and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada’s contributions. The project will include productivity upgrades—new machinery and equipment, employee training and continuous improvement projects to increase efficiency and reduce waste.

“The strong support that we have received from both the Federal and Provincial governments is very important because it allows us to give these initiatives priority and helps to secure our production footprint in Canada. Government partnership also helps to ensure that the Canadian automotive industry remains competitive and strong," said Ray Tanguay, Chairman of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada.

Toyota’s Ontario plants, as a result of this, will produce cleaner, more fuel efficient vehicles. Cars currently manufactured at the plants are the Toyota Corolla, Toyota Matrix, Toyota Rav4 and the Lexus RX 350.

Ontario’s auto industry is an important economic builder in the province. Ontario builds more cars than any other state and province in North America and supports 400,000 jobs.