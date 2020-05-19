Transcontinental Media announced today the acquisition of Groupe Le Canada Français. This agreement includes 11 weekly and monthly titles and their respective web portals.

Serving the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Granby areas, Groupe Le Canada Français’ publications part of this acquisition include their most prestigious Le Canada Français, a 150 year old newspaper that has the largest circulation in Quebec, Le Richelieu, Le Coup D’Oeil, Le Journal L’Express, L’avenir & Des Rivières and Le Guide. The publications combined reach a weekly circulation of more than 155,000 copies.

Those assets that will join Transcontinental Media’s digital network include Canadafrancais.com, Granby.enregion.ca, Cowansville.enregion.ca, Farnham.enregion.ca and trouveztout.inf that boast a unique visitor count of 30,000 weekly.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Canada

"The Groupe Le Canada Français is a jewel of the weekly press in Quebec, a newspaper institution that shares our goals of excellence and rigour," said Natalie Larivière, President of Transcontinental Media. "We are proud and privileged to be continuing the Group's publishing tradition with its employees, talented people who have established its reputation over time. This acquisition fits with our plans for developing our network in Montérégie and enhancing our integrated offering to regional and national advertisers."

Groupe Le Canada Français is happy with the transaction. Mr. Paradis, Groupe's President, said "we decided to pass the torch to Transcontinental, in whom we have developed respect and confidence through our long business relationship. This is a new milestone in the history of Canada Français and our publications; not only does it ensure excellent continuity, it also opens the door to new possibilities."

Group Canada Français and its three major shareholders plan to focus on operations of their other business groups moving forward.