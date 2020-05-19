Article
Corporate Finance

Uber to release own-brand Visa credit card

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Ride hailing giant Uber announced at the Money 2020 conference held in Las Vegas this week that it will be releasing its new Uber Visa Card on 2 November in partnership with Barclays and Visa.

The move is part of Uber’s ongoing expansion, something that has been sustained since its founding in 2010, despite numerous setbacks and significant controversy that has surrounded the company in recent times.

See also:

The credit card has been marketed as a no-annual-fee card, specifically aimed at regular Uber customers.

The card will offer both a benefits and loyalty system, including getting 4% back on any UberEATS purchases and earning points to redeem for rewards such as a free Uber ride, cashback or dinner.

In addition, users are provided with $50 annual subscription credit that can used on the likes of Spotify, Netflix and Amazon Prime, and a $100 bonus after spending $500 within the first 90 days of usage.

The card is likely to rival the likes of American Express, Chase and other credit card companies who have increasingly been offering more attractive offers in order to compete and lure more spenders.

Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI