Article
Corporate Finance

US retail sales to increase by up to 4.4% in 2018

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

In a new report, the National Retail Federation (NRF) has forecast that US retail sales will grow by between 3.8% and 4.4% during the course of 2018.

This represents a fairly conservative estimate, with US retail sales having grown 3.9% throughout 2017 when compared to 2016, totalling $3.53tn, according to data from the US census bureau.

See also:

“Despite headlines to the contrary, the retail industry is strong, growing and meeting consumer demand with the products they want at the prices they expect and the shopping experience they want to have, online or in store,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

The NRF suggests that this growth in sales and consumer confidence will continue to be driven by strong performance throughout the US economy throughout 2018. It predicts that, on average, the US will gain a further 163,000 jobs monthly, with unemployment predicted to drop as low as 3.9% by the years end, whilst wages are also expected to climb.

Further, the NRF expects that the new corporate tax reforms will allow businesses to invest heavily into their employees, stores, and products.

“The underpinnings of the economy are very good and consumer spending is at the center of our outlook,” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. “The push and pull of forces both external and internal to the U.S. economy will continue to provide challenges, but on balance we expect a good year.”

RetailNRFNational Retail FederationUS Census Bureau
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI