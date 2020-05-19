Article
Corporate Finance

USAID and NCB begin US$25mn partnership to stimulate SME growth

By Brittany Hill
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

US organization USAID signs partnership with the NCB to pave the way within the UAE region for a more diverse economy.

To stimulate growth within the Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) sector, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and The National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) have entered into a US$25mn partnership.

The initiative will be known as the Development Credit Authority or “DCA” Loan Portfolio Guarantee Agreement.

The initiative will provide funding assistance to registered SMEs with no more than 250 employees and gross annual sales of no more than US$20mn, for energy saving and clean energy production projects. Funding will also be available for investments in machinery, equipment, facilities, business expansion and small-scale irrigation system projects. 

SEE ALSO:

“SMEs are engines of job creation and are essential to strengthening our economy. Therefore, NCB has recognized that it is our responsibility to ensure we help create the optimal environment for such a critical sector,” commented Brian Boothe, Senior General Manager of NCB’s Corporate, Commercial & Consumer Banking Division.

The initiative has a specific focus on renewable energy in Jamaica and the Caribbean to help build resilience and economic self-sustainability. John Barsa, Assistant Administrator, Latin America & the Caribbean Bureau, USAID, highlighted that the initiative has come at the perfect time as the country navigates the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

NCB and USAID are not alone in their ambition to stimulate SME growth in the region, GFA and MFTA have also been partnering to promote inter-regional growth. The UAE continues to pave the way when it comes to investing in a more diverse economy under its Ghadan 21 Accelerator Programme

Did you know? Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) currently provides 90% of the government's revenue.

For more information on business topics in the United States, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief USA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SMEsbusiness growthdevelopment
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI