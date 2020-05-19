Article
Corporate Finance

Valeant Continues to Grow by Acquisition

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Valeant Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiaries announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Ortho Dermatologics division of Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Valued at $345 million, Valeant will pay Janssen for its assets.

Janssen’s Ortho Dermatologics division has a widely known portfolio including prescription brands RETIN-A MICRO ®, ERTACZO ®, and RENOVA ®. In 2010, the portfolio was valued at $150 million. The agreement is still subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

"With the combination of this transaction and other recently announced transactions, Valeant is well on its way to being one of the leading companies in dermatology," stated J. Michael Pearson, chairman and chief executive officer. "We believe that dermatology remains an attractive therapeutic area for Valeant and we are pleased to able to add another strong franchise to our growing operations."

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Canada

 

Part of Ortho’s portfolio RETIN-A MICRO is a prescription-strength acne treatment mainly used by teens. Advertised as a treatment that clears skin in approximately two weeks and with around seven showing full results.

Clearly in a move to progress further dermatology solutions, this announcement from Valeant comes just after a similar announcement of an acquisition of Dermik, another dermatology specialization company.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International is a Mississauga, Ontario based company that advertises itself as a “multinational specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical products primarily in the areas neurology, dermatology, and branded generics.”

Valeantdermatologydrug industryPharmaceuticals
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI