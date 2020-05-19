Volkswagen looking for settlement with Canadian diesel motorists

German automaker Volkswagen is looking to settle the dieselgate case with its customers in Canada.

The car manufacturer has already agreed to pay out $10 billion to vehicle owners in the USA in a buyback and repairing scheme – one of the most expensive compensation pay outs made following the shock revelation that the company had been rigging US emissions tests for many years.

The total amount could rise to $15.3 billion when funding for producers of new technologies is taken into account.

According to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, VW is now opening up talks with Canadian authorities with a view to striking a deal. It is not going to be paying compensation in Europe, a move which has caused more controversy.

A spokesperson told Reuters: “We are not commenting on speculation in the media. VW is in talks with the Canadian authorities but there are no decisions yet.”

Handelsblatt said compensation in Canada could reach $2 billion, although the newspaper did not cite where this estimate came from.

