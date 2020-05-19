Article
Corporate Finance

Volkswagen looking for settlement with Canadian diesel motorists

By awrara ra
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

German automaker Volkswagen is looking to settle the dieselgate case with its customers in Canada.

The car manufacturer has already agreed to pay out $10 billion to vehicle owners in the USA in a buyback and repairing scheme – one of the most expensive compensation pay outs made following the shock revelation that the company had been rigging US emissions tests for many years.

The total amount could rise to $15.3 billion when funding for producers of new technologies is taken into account.

According to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, VW is now opening up talks with Canadian authorities with a view to striking a deal. It is not going to be paying compensation in Europe, a move which has caused more controversy.

A spokesperson told Reuters: “We are not commenting on speculation in the media. VW is in talks with the Canadian authorities but there are no decisions yet.”

Handelsblatt said compensation in Canada could reach $2 billion, although the newspaper did not cite where this estimate came from. 

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the July 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

VolkswagenVW emissions scandal Canadian VW ownersWill Canadian VW owners be compensated
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI