Where are the best Canadian places to do business in 2016?
Do you want to build a business in Canada, but aren't sure where to start it? PROFITguide.com has compiled a handy list of the best places to do business in Canada. Based on factors like property tax mill rates, processing times for building permits and business licencing, the Canadian business guide selected Canada’s most business friendly districts.
Here are the top 10 most business-friendly Canadian places in 2106:
1. Grande prairie, Alta.
Population: 67,993
Business property tax rate: 1.849600% of assessed value
Business license cost: No fee
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 1 week
2. Lethbridge, Alta.
Population: 119,995
Business property tax rate: 1.885500% of assessed value
Business license cost: $50 to $199
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 1 week
3. Collingwood, Ont.
Population: 21,433
Commercial property tax rate: 0.952300% of assessed value
Industrial property tax rate: 1.170100% of assessed value
Business license cost: No fee
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 2 weeks
4. Joliette, Que.
Population: 50,480
Commercial property tax rate: 2.210000% of assessed value
Industrial property tax rate: 1.810000% of assessed value
Business license cost: $50 to $199
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 1 week
5. Victoria, B.C.
Population: 85,332
Commercial property tax rate: 2.150000% of assessed value
Industrial property tax rate: 2.210000% of assessed value
Business license cost: $50 to $199
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 1 week
6. St. John’s, Nfld.
Population: 209,555
Business property tax rate: 2.520000% of assessed value
Business license cost: $0 to $49
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 2 weeks
7. Granby, Que.
Population: 80,425
Business property tax rate: 1.993400% of assessed value
Business license cost: No fee
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 2 weeks
8. Sherbrooke, Que.
Population: 215,632
Commercial property tax rate: 2.068800% of assessed value
Industrial property tax rate: 2.573400% of assessed value
Business license cost: No fee
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 2 weeks
9. Saskatoon, Sask.
Population: 306,794
Business property tax rate: 1.845300% of assessed value
Business license cost: $50 to $199
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 2 weeks
10. Moose jaw, Sask.
Population: 36,976
Business property tax rate: 1.944100% of assessed value
Business license cost: $50 to $199
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 2 weeks
Follow @BizReviewCANADA
Read the September 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine
SOURCE: [PROFITguide]