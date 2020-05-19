Article
Corporate Finance

Where are the best Canadian places to do business in 2016?

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Do you want to build a business in Canada, but aren't sure where to start it? PROFITguide.com has compiled a handy list of the best places to do business in Canada. Based on factors like property tax mill rates, processing times for building permits and business licencing, the Canadian business guide selected Canada’s most business friendly districts.

Here are the top 10 most business-friendly Canadian places in 2106:

1. Grande prairie, Alta.

Population: 67,993
Business property tax rate: 1.849600% of assessed value
Business license cost: No fee
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 1 week

2. Lethbridge, Alta.

Population: 119,995
Business property tax rate: 1.885500% of assessed value
Business license cost: $50 to $199
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 1 week

3. Collingwood, Ont.

Population: 21,433
Commercial property tax rate: 0.952300% of assessed value
Industrial property tax rate: 1.170100% of assessed value
Business license cost: No fee
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 2 weeks

4. Joliette, Que.

Population: 50,480
Commercial property tax rate: 2.210000% of assessed value
Industrial property tax rate: 1.810000% of assessed value
Business license cost: $50 to $199
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 1 week

5. Victoria, B.C.

Population: 85,332
Commercial property tax rate: 2.150000% of assessed value
Industrial property tax rate: 2.210000% of assessed value
Business license cost: $50 to $199
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 1 week

6. St. John’s, Nfld.

Population: 209,555
Business property tax rate: 2.520000% of assessed value
Business license cost: $0 to $49
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 2 weeks

7. Granby, Que.

Population: 80,425
Business property tax rate: 1.993400% of assessed value
Business license cost: No fee
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 2 weeks

8. Sherbrooke, Que.

Population: 215,632
Commercial property tax rate: 2.068800% of assessed value
Industrial property tax rate: 2.573400% of assessed value
Business license cost: No fee
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 2 weeks

9. Saskatoon, Sask.

Population: 306,794
Business property tax rate: 1.845300% of assessed value
Business license cost: $50 to $199
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 2 weeks

10. Moose jaw, Sask.

Population: 36,976
Business property tax rate: 1.944100% of assessed value
Business license cost: $50 to $199
Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 2 weeks
 

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the September 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

SOURCE: [PROFITguide]

start-uptop tenlist
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI