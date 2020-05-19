Where are the best Canadian places to do business in 2016?

Do you want to build a business in Canada, but aren't sure where to start it? PROFITguide.com has compiled a handy list of the best places to do business in Canada. Based on factors like property tax mill rates, processing times for building permits and business licencing, the Canadian business guide selected Canada’s most business friendly districts.

Here are the top 10 most business-friendly Canadian places in 2106:

1. Grande prairie, Alta.

Population: 67,993

Business property tax rate: 1.849600% of assessed value

Business license cost: No fee

Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 1 week

2. Lethbridge, Alta.

Population: 119,995

Business property tax rate: 1.885500% of assessed value

Business license cost: $50 to $199

Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 1 week

3. Collingwood, Ont.

Population: 21,433

Commercial property tax rate: 0.952300% of assessed value

Industrial property tax rate: 1.170100% of assessed value

Business license cost: No fee

Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 2 weeks

4. Joliette, Que.

Population: 50,480

Commercial property tax rate: 2.210000% of assessed value

Industrial property tax rate: 1.810000% of assessed value

Business license cost: $50 to $199

Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 1 week

5. Victoria, B.C.

Population: 85,332

Commercial property tax rate: 2.150000% of assessed value

Industrial property tax rate: 2.210000% of assessed value

Business license cost: $50 to $199

Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 1 week

6. St. John’s, Nfld.

Population: 209,555

Business property tax rate: 2.520000% of assessed value

Business license cost: $0 to $49

Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 2 weeks

7. Granby, Que.

Population: 80,425

Business property tax rate: 1.993400% of assessed value

Business license cost: No fee

Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 2 weeks

8. Sherbrooke, Que.

Population: 215,632

Commercial property tax rate: 2.068800% of assessed value

Industrial property tax rate: 2.573400% of assessed value

Business license cost: No fee

Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 2 weeks

9. Saskatoon, Sask.

Population: 306,794

Business property tax rate: 1.845300% of assessed value

Business license cost: $50 to $199

Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 2 weeks

10. Moose jaw, Sask.

Population: 36,976

Business property tax rate: 1.944100% of assessed value

Business license cost: $50 to $199

Average processing time for a commercial building permit: Less than 2 weeks



SOURCE: [PROFITguide]