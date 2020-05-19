Will McDonald's self-serve kiosks be a threat to jobs in Canada?

Throughout the years, fast-food retailers have made various changes to their business models. And while trends come and go (does anyone remember Burger King’s Burger Shots?), there is a new fad on the horizon at McDonald’s . . . one that may just be here to stay!

RELATED TOPIC: Will McDonald’s new menu items last?

You may already be aware of the fact that the famous fast food chain is facing declining sales globally, which has led the Illinois-based company to start taking various measures to overhaul its business model—leading to the self-serve kiosk stations.

Now arriving in Canada, these stations have already been introduced to restaurants in the United States and France. Specifically, in France, the self-serve kiosks stations have been used for over a decade and handle 40 per cent of customer traffic during busy periods.

And as this trend starts to become more popular throughout Canada and the United States, we have to ask the obvious question: Are jobs at stakes?

RELATED TOPIC: Canada McDonald’s new business strategy—How you can compete

As of now, it looks like employees can take a deep breath. It’s been reported that the self-serve kiosks are still just in the testing phase and only offered in a small handful of locations across the country.

Regarding the issue, Adam Grachnik, a spokesperson for McDonald’s Canada said, “These kiosks are designed to give our guests a modern opportunity to order at their own pace and try their own hand at customizing their order (if they choose to). They also offer an alternative option for guests to place their order during busy periods.

Furthermore, Grachnik added, “It’s part of the chain’s ongoing brand evolution and a reaction to today’s digital age where our guests are looking for a fast, efficient service experience as well as user-friendly ordering options.”

As with any type of new technology, the systems have not been without glitches; however, McDonald’s is still planning on powering through to work out the various kinks. And while the kiosks have been incorporated for a variety of purposes, one in particular stands out: the movement for a $15 minimum wage, which could threaten a fast food restaurant’s business model.

However, the company has blatantly stated that these kiosks are not designed to replace its staff.

Grachnik recently stated, “In restaurants currently testing our self-order kiosks, the scheduled number of restaurant crew is the same or higher as without kiosks in order to support the needs of our guests.”

For the latest news in the food industry, visit our sister brand Food, Drink & Franchise.

RELATED TOPIC: Tim Hortons continues to successfully build customer trust

[SOURCE: Huffington Post Canada]

Let's Connect!

Read the latest edition of Business Review Canada!