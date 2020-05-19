Williams to acquire remaining 26% stake in Williams Partners for $10.5bn
Oklahoma-based pipeline operator Williams has announced that it has agreed to acquire the outstanding shares of Williams Partners LP in a deal valued at $10.5bn.
The deal for the remaining 26% stake in the company will be an all-stock transaction, with Williams Partners shareholders receiving 1.49 Williams shares for each single share in the deal, representing a 13.6% premium compared to the company’s unaffected share price.
See also:
-
Phillips 66 partners with Canada’s Enbridge on US pipeline project
-
-
Cadence Bancorp to acquire State Bank Financial in $1.4bn deal
The merger is part of Williams’ corporate restructuring program that the firm says will simplify its holdings, streamline its governance, and consolidate its core assets.
“This strategic transaction will provide immediate benefits to Williams and Williams Partners investors,” said Alam Armstrong, Williams’ President and Chief Executive Officer.
“The transaction will allow Williams to directly invest the excess coverage in our expanding portfolio of large-scale, fully-contracted infrastructure projects that will drive significant EBITDA growth without the need to issue equity for the broad base of projects currently included in our guidance.”
Shares of Williams Companies were up 2.3% in the wake of the announcement.
- Brookfield Business Partners to enter into Canadian mortgage insurance with $1.8bn Genworth acquisitionCorporate Finance
- Canaccord Genuity Group pays $85mn for New York based advisory firm Petsky PrunierCorporate Finance
- Keystone XL pipeline to begin construction in 2019Leadership & Strategy
- Aecon joint venture secures $282mn Enbridge pipeline replacement contractCorporate Finance