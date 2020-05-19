Article
Corporate Finance

WSP Global snaps up Kier’s Mouchel Consulting for $93 million

By awrara ra
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Canada’s WSP Global has bought Mouchel Consulting from British construction company Kier Group for around $93 million.

Kier only bought the business in June last year when it acquired the wider Mouchel portfolio for £265 million, and is set to make a £40 million profit on the sale which will help pay off outstanding debts.

Mouchel Consulting provides engineering, environmental and asset management consultancy services, principally to infrastructure markets. It is a healthy profit maker – for the year ending June 30 the company turned over £125 million, with pre-tax profits of £5 million. Gross assets sit in the region £29 million.

Kier chief executive Haydn Mursell said: “Having completed the integration of Mouchel, we are well progressed with the simplification of our portfolio of businesses. The disposal of Mouchel Consulting continues this process and provides increased capital to focus on the opportunities across our core businesses which will underpin the group's future growth.”

Mouchel has a wide presence in the UK and Ireland, with bases in Belfast in Northern Ireland, Dublin, Liverpool, Manchester, Woking, Birmingham, Bristol and Cambridge.

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the October 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

WSP Global Kier GroupMouchel ConsultingHaydn Mursell
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI